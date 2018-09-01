TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note released on Friday.

TIFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 329 ($4.24) to GBX 330 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.03) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TI Fluid Systems to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.87) to GBX 370 ($4.77) in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.90) price target (up previously from GBX 370 ($4.77)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.51).

Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 288 ($3.72) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

