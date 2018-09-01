Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Tierion has a market cap of $10.11 million and $353,848.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00305043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00157513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035096 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.