Tiffany & Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,253 shares of company stock valued at $302,171. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

