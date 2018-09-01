Timicoin Price Up 62% Over Last Day (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 62% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Timicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Timicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $44,748.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Timicoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00304502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00159714 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000249 BTC.

AurumCoin (AU) traded up 5,749.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.33 or 0.25300000 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036819 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Timicoin Profile

Timicoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 308,595,019 coins. The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth.

Timicoin Coin Trading

Timicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

