Titan International Inc (TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report sales of $428.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $364.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CFO David A. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,985,000 after acquiring an additional 754,114 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,500,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,607,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,867,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

