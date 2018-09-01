Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $18.06 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $299.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 794.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 190.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

