Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,047 Novartis AG (NVS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,008,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,048 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $290,796. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

