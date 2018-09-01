Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 3,558 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $63.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:WRK opened at $55.08 on Friday. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 65.65%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

