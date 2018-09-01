Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,683 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $48.95 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 4.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $66,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $2,128,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.