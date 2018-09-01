Tiverton Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Stock

Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $164.26 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.42 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

