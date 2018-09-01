Tivity Health (TVTY) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,062. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.