Tocagen (TOCA) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of TOCA stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Tocagen has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 130,944.75% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tocagen in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tocagen by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

