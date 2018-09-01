Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 1.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 price target (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,218.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $905.00 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total value of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,330 shares of company stock valued at $104,803,309. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.