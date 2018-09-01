Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00306513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00157826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035912 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Topaz Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Topaz Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

