TopBuild Corp (BLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,173 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 31st total of 1,351,618 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,375,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 173.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $68,649,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $1,739,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $81.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

