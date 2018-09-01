Toro (TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

NYSE TTC opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Toro has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Toro will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $214,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $348,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Burkart sold 17,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,038,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,962 shares in the company, valued at $10,321,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $1,769,839 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 164.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 201.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

