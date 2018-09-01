Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,105 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 797.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $627,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.2799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

