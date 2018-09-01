Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 54.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 978,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,126,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,262.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

