TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TSLX. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

TSLX stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $39,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

