Tractor Supply (TSCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. Also, the company has delivered solid second-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in three of the last four quarters. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from its robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives and investments in stores and distribution centers, with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are denting margins, which might weigh on the company’s overall profitability in the future. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds. Nevertheless, earnings estimates are witnessing upward revisions.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $93.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.05.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,460 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.