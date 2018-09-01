Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Titan Machinery (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,525% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $299.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 794.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Titan Machinery by 190.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

