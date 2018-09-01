Traders Buy Shares of Mcdonald’s (MCD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $124.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.58 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mcdonald’s had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Mcdonald’s traded down ($0.31) for the day and closed at $162.80

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

