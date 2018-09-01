Traders Sell Twitter (TWTR) on Strength (TWTR)

Investors sold shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $153.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $172.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.86 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Twitter had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twitter traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $35.64

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 592.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $29,916,311.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,317,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $59,904.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,128,154 shares of company stock valued at $167,398,400. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $118,445,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,102.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,071 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 76.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,460,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $45,083,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

