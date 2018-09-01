Trex Company Inc (TREX) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Trex worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,644,000 after purchasing an additional 177,632 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 113.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Trex by 96.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 698,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 342,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 579,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 289,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $84.70 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $925,352.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

