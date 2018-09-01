Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,763 GATX Co. (GATX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GATX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GATX stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $247,967.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $429,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,326.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,799 shares of company stock worth $3,473,517. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

