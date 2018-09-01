Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,001 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $32.64 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.46 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

