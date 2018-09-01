Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $43.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.02 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $35.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $167.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $168.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $194.54 million to $203.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 143,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tristate Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tristate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Tristate Capital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply