Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $43.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.02 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $35.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $167.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $168.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $194.54 million to $203.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 143,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tristate Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tristate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Tristate Capital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

