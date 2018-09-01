Tristate Capital (TSC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.72 million. research analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 545,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 347,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

