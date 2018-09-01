Truxton Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TRUX)

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of TRUX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.84. Truxton has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

