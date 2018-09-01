Tucows Inc. (TCX) VP Michael Goldstein Acquires 200 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) VP Michael Goldstein acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $10,904.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 160,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,051. The firm has a market cap of $580.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.67. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the second quarter worth $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tucows in the second quarter worth $431,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tucows in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tucows by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

