Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Major Shareholder Sells $352,885.92 in Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 17,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $352,885.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,982,148.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $549,208.66.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $256,397.76.

TPC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 43.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.6% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 491,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

