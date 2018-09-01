Twitter Inc (TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams Sells 682,242 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,634,718 shares in the company, valued at $57,950,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $22,234,266.78.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $29,165,845.50.

On Thursday, July 12th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $30,250,610.28.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $30,366,591.42.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $29,916,311.70.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,053,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,432,164. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 586.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 402,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 114,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

