Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRE opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

