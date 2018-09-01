Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 551.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 11.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $101.07 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Vertical Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

