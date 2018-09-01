Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 164.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 284,396 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 136,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,974.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

