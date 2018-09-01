UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €130.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €130.00 ($151.16) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.86 ($127.75).

Shares of BAYN opened at €80.38 ($93.47) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

