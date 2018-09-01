UBS Group Boosts Campbell Soup (CPB) Price Target to $35.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,598. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

