UFP Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 29th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Taglich Brothers has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.06. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $251,949.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,963.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.