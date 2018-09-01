UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP Dana H. Abraham sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $319,651.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana H. Abraham sold 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $778,319.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares worth $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.19 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

