Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.