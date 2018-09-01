United Bitcoin Trading Down 4% This Week (UBTC)

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, United Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. United Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $217,172.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One United Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00048043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Qryptos, OKEx and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017880 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119814 BTC.

United Bitcoin Coin Profile

United Bitcoin (CRYPTO:UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com.

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ACX, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Quoine, ZB.COM, OKEx, Qryptos and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy United Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

