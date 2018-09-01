United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

UCBI stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United Community Banks has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

