United Services Automobile Association Has $30.43 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.39% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,967,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,990,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31,517.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,728,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,709,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,410,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $121.00 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.2668 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

