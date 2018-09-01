United Services Automobile Association Has $41.95 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,394 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,498.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 114,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $1,772,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,140.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,822,833 shares of company stock valued at $59,504,948. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

