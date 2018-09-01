United Utilities Group (UU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a GBX 811 ($10.46) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.58) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 833.43 ($10.75).

UU stock opened at GBX 741.60 ($9.57) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 648.60 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,078 ($13.91).

In other news, insider Steven Fraser bought 28,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £220,826.70 ($284,864.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,144 shares of company stock worth $22,118,468.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

