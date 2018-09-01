UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,052 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $986,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,953,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,817,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 595,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,351,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,222 shares of company stock worth $15,526,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $268.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $270.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.