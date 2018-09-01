Unitus (UIS) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Unitus coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitus has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unitus has a total market capitalization of $304,023.00 and $355.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitus alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,074.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.98 or 0.04076913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.00 or 0.07800437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00897473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.07 or 0.01681800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00185294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.02151160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00044386 BTC.

Unitus Profile

Unitus is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 62,232,359 coins. Unitus’ official website is unitus.online. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

Buying and Selling Unitus

Unitus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.