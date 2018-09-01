Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 39,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 81,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $232,239.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

