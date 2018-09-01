Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A alerts:

UBA opened at $22.75 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.