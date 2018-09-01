US Bancorp DE Buys 4,557 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $389,803.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,803 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

